As the world celebrates the International Day of Charity, the immediate past President of the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt Garden City Precious Ahiakwo-Ovie says Rotary is proud to have a history of engaging projects for charitable causes.

Rotarian Precious Ahiakwo-Ovie while speaking on the theme of International Day of Charity 2022: Theme, History and Significance, said The Rotary Foundation is recognized as one of the most effective and well-managed charitable organizations in the world, with 12 consecutive four-star ratings from Charity Navigator and an A-plus rating from Charity Watch. Most important, it supports the remarkable work of our Rotary clubs. The generosity of our donors makes this possible.

The ability to help someone in need that you will never meet is a precious gift. To be able to leave a gift that creates a legacy is priceless. We have been blessed and The Rotary Foundation has allowed us to share those blessings with the world. When we contribute to The Rotary Foundation, we practice Service Above Self. By doing so, we know that we will transform the lives of countless people through Rotary service projects all over the world.Rotary and its Foundation are efficiently working towards a better world through programs and humanitarian projects.

The Immediate Past President of the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt Garden City Precious Ahiakwo-Ovie who is also a member of the Rotary International District 9141 Public Image Committee said over fifty Rotary clubs in Rivers state have embarked on charitable projects to improve the lives of members of its host communities.

“The new Rotary has began barely three months now and the over fifty clubs we have across the state have embarked on massive charity projects in the areas of Basic education, Mother and child health,

Water provision, sanitation and Hygiene, Environment, Peace, and Conflict resolution, disease control and prevention and Economic development and empowerment. These areas of focus are very important to Rotary in changing lives. When you support Rotary with your Finance, Time and Talent, you are sure engaging in Charitable causes. Rotary is dedicated to causes that build international relationships, improve lives, and create a better world to support our peace efforts and end polio forever.”