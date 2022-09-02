Police rescue three kidnap victims, neutralize two suspects, one vigilante lost his life in Bauchi

Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Bauchi State Police Command has rescued three kidnap victims , and neutralized two suspects Toro Local Government Area of the state.

Police Public Relations Officer SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil told reporters today Thursday in Bauchi that “On 27th August 2022 , credible intelligence available at the disposal of Tulu Divisional Police headquarters on the activities of suspected kidnappers, that on the 26th August 2022 suspected kidnappers blocked Tulu Rishi Road and kidnapped one Alh Alhassan Gambo of anguwan Bawa, Kaduna State and shot one Alh Mujitafa Usman of Funtua LGA Katsina State who was on a business trip to Tulu, on 28 August 2022, a combined team of policemen led by Divisional Police Officer Tulu Division and vigilante embarked on combing their enclave on intelligence report.

Similarly, on 29 August 2022 suspected kidnappers were intercepted at Doka Auwalu Mountain of Tama ward Toro LGA,” “

He said when the suspect sighted Police they swiftly engaged in a gun duel, following hot exchange of superior firepower from the operatives, two of the suspects were neutralized at the spot, whereas others were subdued and scamper in disarray with gunshot wounds into the nearby forest.

Unfortunately, one vigilante member paid a supreme price in the process. “

Wakil said consequently, the operatives successfully rescued the following victims;

Alh Alhassan Gambo ‘m’ 60yrs of anguwan Bawa Kaduna State

Badamasi Saadu

Abdullahi Sani

The aforementioned victims were rescued by the operatives unhurt and subsequently reunites with families after medical examination.

He said “After follow-up and intense surveillance in the area, two suspects were apprehended during the operation who were found wandering aimlessly in the area, which investigation is on going to establish their connection or otherwise with the suspected kidnappers.”

Wakil said While commending the operatives, the commissioner of Police CP Umar Mamman Sanda commiserate with the family of the vigilante member who sacrifices his life while protecting life and property of the citizens.