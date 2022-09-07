Police arrest three suspects for production of fake currencies in Bauchi

Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Bauchi State Police Command has arrested three suspects for being in possession and production of counterfeit currency.

The Police Public Relations Officer PPRO SP Mohammed Ahmed Wakil stated this in a statement distriuted to journalists on Wednesday in Bauchi as part of effort of the Command to combat crime and criminality in

He said .“ detectives attached to ‘C’ Divisional Police headquarters, Bauchi acted on an actionable and credible intelligence report available at their disposal, swung into action and arrested three suspects for being in possession and production of counterfeit currency.

“A suspect who was identified as one Yusuf Mohammed ‘m’ 25yrs of Yakubu Wanka area of Bauchi was arrested on 21st august, 2022 at about 1930hrs near Ogbunna Hotel in Bayan Gari area of Bauchi with the sum of seventy-five-thousand-naira (N75,0000) counterfeit notes.

The suspect reveals that he got the counterfeit notes from one Shehu Shagari ‘m’ 42yrs of Inkil area of Bauchi who is equally at police facility for his involvement in the case. As the investigation continues, the said Shehu Shagari indicted one Malam Yusuf ‘m’ of Durum village of Bauchi now at large who is believed to be a prime suspect. Later, an investigation was extended on a search warrant to his house at Durum village where another suspect Rabiu Samaila ‘m’ 35yrs of Durum village was apprehended at the house while producing counterfeit naira notes.

Wakil said “a discreet investigation commenced in earnest, the following exhibits were recovered from the suspect, One 3-in-1 black printer

The sum of seventy-five-thousand-naira notes (N75, 000)

Five pieces of calabash containing charms

Twenty-two (22) pieces of perfume bottles

One dried chameleon

One piece of white yard

Fourteen pieces of printed naira notes on A4 size paper”

He said, surveillance is intensified to arrest the fleeing suspect and brought to face the full wrath of the law.