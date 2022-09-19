In Anambra, Man Arrested on His Way to Cult Meeting with Long Gun

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Operatives of Anambra State Command, in conjunction with the members of the vigilante group, Obosi, have arrested a 21-year-old man, identified as Izunna Ifeobu, suspected to be a attending a cult meeting.

According to a statement by the Spokesperson of the State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, the suspect, who hails from Ugamuma village, Obosi, was arrested with one cut-to-size single barrel gun concealed in a bag, along Eke Obosi, by Obosi-Nkpor Road

He revealed that the suspect, when interrogated, confessed to be a member of Baggers confraternity, and was on his way to the initiation ceremony, before he was intercepted and arrested.

Ikenga further stated that other gang members, on hearing of Ifeobu’s arrest fled the venue of the initiation meeting.

He said the case has been transferred to Anti-cult formation of the Police Command for a discreet investigations, while efforts are also being made to arrest the fleeing members of the gang.