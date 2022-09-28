Gov. Soludo Condemns Attack on  Patrolling Soldiers in Umunze

Advertisement



By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo has condemned the recent attack on soldiers who were on patrol duty at Umunze, Anambra State, during which some soldiers were killed by yet-to-be-identified criminal elements.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Christian Aburime made this known in a statement issued to newsmen on Wednesday.

The statement reads: “Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR has strongly condemned the killing of soldiers who were ambushed on a routine patrol at Umunze by yet to be identified gun men in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State.”

Aburime quoted the Governor as saying “We condemn this wicked and cruel attack in the strongest terms. The perpetrators of this act must pay. We are not going to rest on our oars, including those people who attacked Senator Ifeanyi Ubah and the rest. There will be absolutely no hiding place for them.

“Going forward, our actions will show, as these people must surely pay for this heinous and repulsive attack.”

According to him, the Governor urged Ndi Anambra to remain calm and law-abiding as the security agencies are on top of the situation.