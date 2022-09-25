50 new winners emerge in Dangote’s N1bn Cement Promo 

Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

…Man shocked over N5m win

The Northeast was agog as fifty new winners emerged in the N1 billion promotion that was started by the Dangote Cement Plc.

A statement from Dangote media group said This is coming against the backdrop of Dangote Group being adjudged the ‘Most Valuable Brand’ in Nigeria.

Several persons across the country had won N1million, N5million and other consolation prizes.

Speaking at the winners event , the Regional Director, Northeast DCP, Mr. Ismail Iliya said the winners were from Bauchi, Adamawa, Taraba, Plateau, Borno, Gombe and Yobe states

According to him, twenty winners were awarded cash prizes and consolation gifts at the venue while those in far flung areas will be sent theirs after the event

The winners range from businessmen, block Moulders, laborers, contractors etc across the region and they quite encouraged by the big win to participate

The Star prize winner, Sani Husseini Ibrahim said he was shock and still in shock about his win and commended Dangote cement for the initiative.

The Cement head, route to market, Mr. Kayode Akin Bamidele, said Dangote cement plays a key role in economic development and it will continue to impact the lives of consumers.

He said many behind the brand initiatives of DCP promise good quality life, and service to humanity

“Dangote cement gave cars worth millions to consumers in 2019. But in 2022, the stake was bigger due to the negative consequences of Covid -19 so there was the need to improve financial status hence, the millions being doled out to target 500 people across the Country

The representative of the National Lottery Regulation Commission, Mrs. Mandy Appiah said Dangote Cement is a Quality Brand with great concern for consumers, to ensure good quality life for the people.