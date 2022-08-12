NOA Decry Arms carrying by Nigerian youths

Advertisement

From Mba Nnenna – Abakaliki.

The National Orientation Agency, NOA has decried the worsening state of arms carrying among Nigerian youths, urging citizens on the need to shun all forms of violence and encourage peace in the country.

Info daily correspondent gathered that the Agency’s director, Dr Desmond Onwo disclosed this Thursday during their visit to members of the Muslim community, and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state.

According to reports, the Agency has embarked on a campaign titled, “War against child – soldiers”, on public enlightenment of citizens especially young ones on the need to embrace peace rather than violence.

The Director who was accompanied by officials of the Agency (NOA) said problems are not solved by arms carrying/violence, rather citizens should embrace peace and harmony.

“Nigeria is one and we should learn to live as one and live like a nation.

“This is because, the Federal government is deeply worried over the unusual development in the country, especially on the state of insecurity.

Onwo further explained that the much worrisome is the issue of gun usage especially among young persons, thus increase in danger/terror everywhere in the country.

“We have been asked to meet with religious leaders in various states. We are very aware that child – soldiers have escalated in the country and there is need for a serious campaign to end such act of children carrying guns.”(he added)

Reacting, Rev Scamb Nwokoro, Vice Chairman of CAN in the state condemned the continual killing of citizens across states of the federation and called for brotherly love for one another.

Meanwhile, Alhaji Danjuma Gambo, the Sarkin of Hausa Community, Ebonyi appreciated the move by NOA on the campaign against child – soldiers in the country and promised to reach with members in support of the campaign.