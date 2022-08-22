Army launches investigation into murder of Islamic scholar

Advertisement

The Headquarters, Sector 2 Joint Task Force North East Operation Hadin Kai, has commenced investigation to unravel the identity of the soldiers who allegedly murdered an Islamic scholar in Yobe.

Cpt Kennedy Anyawu, the Assistant Director Army Public Relations, Headquarters Sector 2 Operation Hadin Kai, said in a statement on Sunday in Damaturu.

The Police had arrested two soldiers over the murder of an Islamic cleric, Sheikh Goni Gashua on Friday.

“The Sector, in collaboration with Yobe State Police Command is carrying out investigation to unravel the identity of the suspected soldiers.

“Additionally, the Sector has instituted a Board of Inquiry to unravel the circumstance surrounding the unfortunate incident.

“At the end of the investigation, the soldiers will be made to face the full wrath of both military and civil laws.”, Anyawu said.

He described the incident as highly regrettable given the Sector’s zero tolerance of violation of Code of Conduct and Rules of engagement for troops.

“Consequently, the Sector wishes to commiserate with the family of the victim and the good people of Yobe and promise that justice would be served accordingly”, he added.