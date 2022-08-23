2023: We will hit the ground running from May 29, if elected – Shettima

Advertisement

Sen. Kashim Shettima, the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2023 Vice-Presidential candidate, has assured Nigerians of getting experienced leaders who will hit the ground running immediately from May 29, 2023.

According to a statement issued by Mr Bayo Onanuga, the Director, Media and Publicity, APC Presidential Campaign Council, on Monday in Abuja, Shettima said this at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA).

The former two-term governor of Borno had represented Sen. Bola Tinubu, the APC 2023 presidential candidate and also a former two-term governor of Lagos State, at the event.

Onanuga quoted Shettima as saying at the event held in Lagos, that: “Our successes in Lagos and Borno shows we’ll hit the ground running immediately.