Leadership crisis in Bauchi Assembly heightens over move to impeach Speaker, Principal officers, as hoodlums attack lawmakers, attempts to burn the House of Assembly building

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Leadership Crisis in Bauchi State House of Assembly, over a resolution by members asking the Speaker and Principal officers of the House to resign has taken another dimension as Police men takes over the State Assembly.

Last Friday 22 lawmakers out of the 31 lawmakers accused the Speaker Abubakar Y Suleiman and the principal officers of failing to play their statutory roles well and have lost the confidence of the House.

The situation takes another dimension on Sunday when lawmakers alleged that they were attacked by hoodlums in their guest House .

Similarly there are allegations that Hoodlums allegedly attempted to burn the Bauchi State House of Assembly.

In his account of the incidents one of the lawmakers Mohammed Danumma Bello representing Giade said” we are in our guest House when hoodlums from nowhere attacked us , they smashed our cars, and disturb our peace we reported the matter to the security agencies , Police and Departments of Security Services DSS,”

He said ” we are known people in the State we have no where to hide , we reported the matter”

When asked about the attempt by hoodlums to burn the state Assembly, Danumma said , this is just arrangements by some people, we don’t know anything about it and there is nothing like that.

In his reactions the Special Adviser to the Bauchi State Governor On State and National Assembly Liaison Alhaji Sani Mohammed Burra confirmed the development He said “last Sunday night unknown persons last night had attempted to burn the Hon. House Complex as a result of which the security persons has taken over the place to avoid break of law and order.”

On the impeachment of the Speaker Burra said the resolution of the 22 members on the leadership, “It is their internal affairs and they will resolve it amicably among themselves. I just want to assure that the cordial relationship between the Executive and the Legislature will continue”

He said the members complained bitterly the way the Speaker they allegedly feel neglected by the Speaker them and principal officers ,they were given Hajj slots by the government some of them gave the seat to their parents relatives and cronies but they didn’t get Visa instead of them to stand for them they just left them to their fate, and they have other grievances.

Burra said that the issue of Hajj is a general problem across the country due to the limited seats allocated to the state.

Last Friday leadership crisis engulfed Bauchi State House of Assembly as 22 members of the House on Friday passed a vote of no confidence on the principal officers of the House for ineptitude.