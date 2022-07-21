I’ve Killed Only 3 Persons —Suspected Cultist Confesses in Anambra

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A 23-year-old suspected cultist in Anambra State, identified as Chisom Okafor, has confessed to killing only three persons since he joined the Ayes deadly cult group.

The suspect, who was arrested alongside his 19-year-old gang member of the same culture group, Ikechukwu Chinweze, made the revelation during interrogation, the video of which is currently trending online.

The suspect, Okafor, who said he hails from Igbo-Ukwu in Aguata Local Government Area of the state, also confessed to have carried out many operations and been involved in many cult-related attacks and clashes that happened in different parts of the state in recent time.

Popularly known as Stamina, the young cultist, who said he is tiler, however said he had killed only a total of three persons, even as he further mentioned the names of the people he had killed and some of his gang members who had joined him in operations.

On his own part, Chinweze, who said he hails from Umuzocha village in Awka, said he is a school leaver learning how to repair phones, till he met Okafor in Ifite Awka.

Unconfirmed reports have it that the two suspects are currently in police custody in Awka, Anambra State capital, pending further investigations.