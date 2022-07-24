Insecurity: Help Find Solution, PDP Nat’l Scribe, Senator Anyanwu Charges Coalition Of Ex-Imo Student’s Leaders

Advertisement

Regrets Killings Of Imo Youths

Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South East and National Secretary of the party, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu has charged former student’s leaders in various tertiary institutions in the state to do everything possible to assist in finding solution to the lingering insecurity in the society.

Anyanwu made this call weekend while addressing the youths who visited him on courtesy at his resident in Owerri, the capital of Imo State.

The PDP National Secretary regrets the height of wanton killings in Imo state and the South East, adding that the whole thing makes him feel disturbed and as well triggers him to find urgent solution to the menace.

According to him, “No sane person irrespective of party affiliations will ever be happy with what is going on in our state. The manner in which our youths are been slaughtered is so despicable and barbaric”

“The most painful of it is that people are afraid to speak out for fear of been killed. Today in our state, people are also afraid to come home because of insecurity unless such person has the capacity to hire so much security personnel that will guide him. This is ridiculous and completely opposite of what we used to have in the state.”

“We cannot leave the problem for government alone having seen that it may have been overwhelmed by it. What we should do now is for all hands to be on deck to make our state better.”

“I will also appeal to security personnel to be more professional in the discharge of their duties rather than generating tension. it is wrong to kill anyone the court has not condemned since the constitution presume everyone innocent until proven otherwise.”

Anyanwu therefore calls on the church, Traditional Rulers and everyone irrespective of party leaning to be involved in bringing lasting solutions, maintaining that the state government should be amenable for reconciliation to give peace a chance.

Furthering, Senator Anyanwu commended the youths for allowing the women counterparts in their midst the opportunity to thrive, noting that, 2023 election will be a bad campaign strategy for some political parties who relegates women at the background.

“I am an advocate of women participation in politics; it will therefore be hard for anyone or political party to come out successfully in the 2023 elections without allowing the women to be at the forefront.”

Speaking, Comrade Kingsley Egbuechue who led the group states that Senator Anyanwu’s traceable achievements in various positions he occupied should serve as a yardstick for other selfish politicians to brace up.

He maintains that having learnt a lot from the PDP National Scribe, they are collapsing their structure into the Divine Mandate Youth Wing as part of efforts to serve humanity.

Adding her voice, Dr Nwaiche Chioma expressed bitterness on the level of damage the insecurity has caused the state, pointing out that the situation requires one with the needed experience and verifiable track records to salvage the state.

Dr Nwaiche further promised to join hands with her colleagues across the state and beyond to look for possible ways to solve the problem, while calling on the youths to continue to be law abiding to ensure that normalcy returns.