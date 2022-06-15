Fake Female Police Officer Exposed As Informant of Unknown Gunmen in Imo

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor

A law firm has petitioned the Imo State Police Commissioner to urgently investigate a serving fake ‘police officer’ identified by her real name as Mrs. Duruawuzie Obinna Chika, who has been allegedly exposed as an informant to Unknown Gunmen operating in Imo State, and one of the persons aiding and abetting the sinister activities of the gunmen in the state.

According to a letter jointly signed by a lawyer from the Sterlings Sure Law Firm, and addressed to the Imo State Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde, and copied to the State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, as well as the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Baba Alkali, and the Police Service Commission; the suspect is a fake police officer who is currently serving the Nigeria Police Force in Imo State, with a forged name ‘Judith Akubuike’.

Dated June 14, 2022, the letter revealed that the suspect, who hails from Awo Omama in Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State, forged her way into the Nigeria Police Force in 2019 during a recruitment exercise, by reducing her age and using the school certificate of her younger sister, one Miss Judith Chizobam Akubudike, as she herself (the suspect) was 43 years old then and ineligible for the recruitment, which was for people between 18-35 years age bracket.

It was also gathered that after gaining the recruitment with the forged certificate of her younger sister, the suspect also amended her official Facebook Account formerly bearing the identity “Chika Obinna B (Akubudike)”, and added “Judith” for it to bear “Chika Obinna B Judith (Akubudike)”, so as to further conceal her criminal acts and antecedents.

“She then further persuaded her younger sister, Judith Chizobam Akubudike, to abandon her former Facebook Account bearing the name “Judith Chizobam Akubudike (Judith Chizoba)” to create another Facebook Account with the name “Judith Chizobam”, removing “Akubudike” in order not to attract suspicion,” the letter added.

The letter, however, revealed that aside all these, the suspect has also evidently been indicted with aiding and abetting the sinister activities of unknown gunmen in Imo State by the DSS Imo State, in consistency with her predisposition and natural inclination to criminality.

It reads in parts: “We state that the DSS has successfully apprehended the other members of her gang – the unknown gunmen terrorizing the Njaba/Orlu axis; upon complaints and compliance of our client.

“Nevertheless, our client has been witch-hunted by the suspect using her privileged position as an officer in Imo State Police Command to have him incarcerated at Anti Kidnapping Unit based on false allegations, which never survived, as our client was exonerated and released after thorough investigations revealed that the suspect was only raising trumped-up charges against our client who had ample courage and evidence to indict all her criminal activities.

“While the DSS have apprehended her aforementioned accomplices, her arrest has been seeming hamstrung by the DSS, as the suspect is still operating as a bonafide police officer (subject to investigations herein called for). If the status quo were to be the true position, it only accords to reasonableness and corporate due process that the Police Force does the needful and investigate their ‘own’ to avoid a situation where the DSS will be deemed to be a meddlesome interloper, to the embarrassment of the Imo State Commissioner of Police and the Nigerian Police Force at large.”

The letter further emphasized the call on the State Commissioner of Police, CP. Barde to use his good office to “direct an immediate investigation into this matter and curb the perpetration of illegality and lawlessness by the abovementioned person(s).”