Bauchi NUJ demands quick release of 2 Journalists arrested by security agencies 

The Bauchi State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has noticed with dismay the way and manner in which some politicians connive with security operatives to intimidate and harass its members through various forms of threats and harassment.

Accordingly, the union is particularly worried over the recent arrest and detention of the publisher of WikkiTimes, Haruna Mohammed and his reporter Kamal Idris based on a petition by a member of the National Assembly from the state, Yakubu Shehu Abdullahi.

Beside that the NUJ, therefore call for the immediate and unconditional release of the two journalists to enable them to continue their professional work without let or hindrance.

This was contained in a press release signed by the NUJ chairman, Comrade Umar Saidu and the Secretary Isah Gadau and made available to journalists, Wednesday in Bauchi

“The union wishes to reiterate its determination to ensure that Journalists in the State work according to best practices and by adhering strictly to the Code of Ethics for Nigerian Journalists.

“However, the Union will not tolerate a situation where politicians who have issues to hide use security operatives to perpetrate acts of impunity against Journalists.

“It is in this respect that we condemn in the strongest of terms the arrest and detention of the two Journalists in question because of their professional work.

“The union is willing at all times to engage aggrieved individuals or groups in dialogue to resolve any perceived acts of professional breaches by members of the Union in a manner that will be acceptable to both parties.