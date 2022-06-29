Bauchi LG to construct water drainage linking two communities

Advertisement

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The Chairman, Bauchi Local Government Council, Hon. Mahmood Baba Ma’aji has assured communities of Kofar Dumi Ta Gabas and Kofar Dumi Ta Kasa of Majidadi B Colony that his council would exhibit justice in the planned construction of water drainage cutting across the two wards.

The chairman was speaking Monday while being conducted round the water flooding ways affecting the two communities, along with a joint team that comprised his council, engineers, BASEPA and Bauchi council directors, SSS director, Township DPO, Ward heads and some elders.

He assured that the joint team and other stakeholders/elders in the communities would sit to arrive at a decision for the drainage construction that could minimize flooding that has for more than a decade been ravaging inhabitants of the area.

Baba-Ma’aji said he would after the team and stakeholders’ decision report to Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed about the flooding ravaging the two communities for the state government’s intervention and the way forward on the problem.

Baba Ma’aji described the two kofar Dumi communities as birds of the same feathers who should bury their minor differences to flock together into the peacefully larger Bauchi society championing its socio-economic, political and cultural development for the benefit of all.

It could be recalled that the Kofar Dumi ta Gabas community Sunday reached a decision to cut-off the state government’s newly constructed Kofar Dumi road to provide for water passage following flooding affecting four houses and Jordan Jumu’at Mosque in the ward.

The cutting off of the Kofar Dumi new road to provide for water flow from the side of Kofar Dumi Gabas was however reacted to by communities from Kofar Dumi Kasa who sought that the flooding would over loaded to them, and who for over a decade been suffering from ravages of annual flooding affecting over 50 houses, as it had four years ago consumed the lives of three school children.

Speaking during the inspection visit to the flood affecting sites, the ward head of Kofar Dumi ta Kasa, Alhaji Ibrahim Mai Unguwa said following the protest Sunday by some people in his domain, he took along with him some elders to the Bauchi council chairman, Hon. Baba Ma’aji to lodge complaint on the matter.

Mai Unguwa commended the sagacity of the council chairman, Hon. Ma’aji for listening to their grievances, where Ma’aji assured of site visit to the affected waterways Monday which they did today, and appealed to people to remain calm for possible solution to the flood problem by the Bauchi LG.