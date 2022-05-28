Atiku Wins PDP Presidential Primary

Advertisement

The former vice president of Nigeria in the person of Alhaji Abubakar Atiku has won the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential election. He won the contest by scoring 371 out of the 774 delegates votes. Out of the 774 delegate votes, 767 delegates votes were available of which 12 votes were voided.

Aminu Tambuwal – the Governor of Sokoto State, a close friend to Nyesom Wike, had stepped down from the contest and had asked his supporters to cast their votes to Abubakar Atiku.

The score was as follows:

Void 12

Oliver 1 vote

Sam 1

Pius 14

Udom 38

Bala Mohammed 20

Saraki 70

Wike 237

Atiku 371

Total votes cast = 763.

–

Stay tuned