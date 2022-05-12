Advertisement

A Chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Comrade Edwin Uhara has congratulated the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman, Presidential Steering Committee on Covid-19, Mr. Boss Mustapha on the conferment of the National Productivity Order of Merit Award on him by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement released to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday to celebrate the investiture, the party stalwart said, Boss Mustapha deserve the honour looking at the sterling heights the Adamawa-born technocrat turned politician has attained in the service of his fatherland.

Apart from leading the fight against Covid-19 and stopping the scourge of the virus from hitting the nation below the belt zone, the SGF has displayed unprecedented level of patriotism, selflessness, hard-work and unyielding faith in the Nigerian project in different dimensions.

The party honcho who was full of praise for the SGF said, history would be kind to him for not letting Nigerians down in all his national outings, saying the youths are proud of him because he is a direct definition of loyalty, patriotism and dedication to duty.

He further noted that Boss Mustapha is the only Chief-scribe of the nation who has not traveled abroad since his appointment but has remained dutifully committed to helping President Muhammadu Buhari to deliver good governance to Nigerians.

Therefore, the National Productivity Order of Merit Award did not come as a surprise to those who have been following his activities but a reward for his silent and impactful contributions to national developments.

While urging Nigerians not to relent in their prayers and supports for Mr. President and his team, the Buharideen prayed God to strengthen, protect and inspire the SGF to continue with his good works for the nation.