From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

United Arewa youth For justice and Development, has support decision of the northern elders forum led Prof. Ango Abdullahi over endorsement of the Bauchi State governor, Bala Muhammed and former Senate president Bukola Saraki as northern presidential consensus candidate of the PDP ahead of the 2023, presidential primary of the party.

A statement distributed to reporters in Bauchi today by Suleiman Abubakar, Director public affairs United Arewa youth For justice and Development stated that “United Arewa youth For justice and Development as a representative of the young people a critical segment of the Northern society Wish to make it public that we are on the same page with our elders on this important national assignment that will help the north to give Nigerian one of our best for the must important office of the land to guide against the mistakes of 2015 and 2019”

The statement said “As we embark on the second phase of this critical assignment where the two aspirants chosen by the elders would work together with support of other major stakeholders and decide on which of them to emerge as sole consensus PDP northern presidential candidate, it is our candid believe that of the three criteria used by the elders further assessment would reveal that the North East in term of zonal assessment should have been considered because since Balewa not a single individual from the zone either as military or civilian have rule this country. A serious factor that for eguity, Justice and fairness should not be ignore in any attempt as we continue on this historic efforts”.

“To this end with Bala Muhammed as northern consensus candidate the rest of Nigerians will understand that as northerners we have done justice to ourselves because Bala is a detribalize leader tested and trusted as former minister of the federal capital territory and an achiever per excellence as incumbent governor of Bauchi:.

“The Commitment of readiness demonstrated by his Excellency, Bala Mohammed since his endorsement by our elders to lead discussion with all the aspirants in the PDP with a view to having a national consensus if possible is encouraging and this tells us that he’s the man for the job if we truly want to succeed”.

Our correspondents observed that,Since controversies had continued to trail the announcement of Bala Mohammed and Bukola Saraki as Northern consensus presidential aspirants of the PDP as announced by Prof Ango Abdullahi in Minna on Friday.Sokoto State Governor, Wazir Tambuwal who is one of the aspirants has since dissociated himself from the outcome declaring that the consensus plan had failed just as former Jigawa state Governor, Sule Lamido also described it as a ruse and unacceptable. Professor Ango clarified that the endorsement of Bala, Saraki as Northern candidates he did it in his personal capacity not the reflection of NEF