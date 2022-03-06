Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The operatives of Anambra State Police Command have arrested two suspected cultists operating in different locations in the state.



The arrest was made, following an onslaught recently launched against cultists and violent crimes in the state, during which they arrested one Mr. Onyedika Okwuibe, and one Chimaobi Ezeoke in Awada, Idemili North Local Government Area; and also arrested one Samuel Nwankwo in Ufuma, Orumba North Local Government Area of the state.

According to statement issued by the Spokesperson of the Command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, the arrests also led to the recovery of one english beretta pistol, one locally fabricated gun, one motorcycle, one live ammunition, among other exhibits.

The statement reads: “In keeping with the assurance by the Anambra State Police Command on its commitment to ensuring a crime-free State and checkmating cultism and other violent crimes and bringing perpetrators to book, Police Operatives have arrested 3 suspects and recovered one English Beretta Pistol, one locally fabricated gun, one live ammunition one motorcycle, three phones, cash of #22,400 and some substance suspected to be hard drugs.

“The Police Operatives at about 11pm on 2/3/2022 working on a credible information stormed a criminal hideout in Awada, Idemili North LGA and arrested One Onyedika Okwuibe ‘M’ aged 25years.

“Immediate search conducted in his house led to the recovery of one English Pistol and one live ammunition.

“Further interrogation of Onyedika led to the arrest of one Chimaobi Ezeoke whom he alleged gave him the gun. They both confessed to be members of Vikings cult group.

“Similarly, on 3/3/2022 at 9:46am, Police Operatives working with the vigilante group in Ufuma, Orumba North LGA arrested one Samuel Nwankwo ‘M’ aged 31years and recovered one locally fabricated gun, one motorcycle, substance suspected to be hard drugs and cash of #22,400.

“The suspect and one other gang member still at large operating with unregistered motorcycle had attacked Heca Filling Station along Umunze/Ekwulobia Road and dispossessed the sales girl of proceeds of cash sales. However, the criminals were intercepted by Viligante men working with the Police. The Suspect have been interrogated and operations are ongoing to nab other members of the syndicate.



“The Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng, while reiterating the unwavering commitment of the Command towards weeding out all criminal elements, enjoins law-abiding citizens of the State to remain vigilant and continue to support the Command in the fight against crime and all shades of criminality.



“Suspects shall be charged to court once investigations are concluded.”