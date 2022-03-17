Advertisement



From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

The Emir of Bauchi, Alh. Rilwanu Adamu, has appointed Abdulkadir Dewu, representing Kirfi State Constituency at the House of Assembly, as Wakilin Fulanin Bauchi.

The monarch, who presented the appointment letter to the lawmaker through the Ajiyan Bauchi, Alh. Bala Attahiru, yesterday, stated that the honour was based on Dewu’s track record of prudence, community service and philanthropy as well as proven character.

While congratulating the new Wakilin Fulanin, the emir urged him to reciprocate the royal honour by upholding his known qualitative character and selfless contribution towards the development of the emirate and the state in general.

The new Wakilin Fulanin is also the Dallatu of Dewu in Kirfi Local Council and Chairman, House of Assembly Committee on Budget and Appropriation.