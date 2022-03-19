Advertisement

The Police in Jigawa, on Saturday, said that security had been beefed up in Magirami area of Guri Local Government Area following a clash between pastoralists and farmers.

The Spokesman of the Command, ASP Lawan Shiisu, who confirmed the incident said the police had scaled up surveillance and patrols to maintain law and order in the area.

“The Commissioner of Police, Mr Aliyu Sale, has visited the area and assessed the situation.

“Reinforcement has been deployed to the area and surveillance, foot and vehicle patrol are intensified while normalcy has since been restored,” he said.

Shiisu said that the incident occurred on Friday at about 2:30 p.m., in Magirami bush, Guri LGA.

“On March 18, 2022 at about 1500 hours, information at our disposal revealed that at about 1430 hours of the same date, there was a clash between herders and farmers in Magirami bush in Guri LGA.

“On receipt of the report, a team of policemen from Divisional Headquarters, Guri, Operation Puff Adder and Operation Salam, led by the Guri DPO, CSP Mohammed Usman were drafted to the scene.

“On their arrival, two corpses of one, Umar Abdul Rahusa aged 35 and a yet to be identified man were recovered.

“Five other wounded persons have been referred to General Hospital, Hadejia for medical attention,” he said.

The spokesman said that one person was arrested in connection with the disturbances while the police were trailing the other fleeing suspects.

While reiterating commitment of the command to protect lives and property, Shiisu urged the people to report suspecious persons and movements to security agencies.