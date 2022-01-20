Advertisement

Imo State Government yesterday alleged that the blood of Somtochukwu , murdered in the course of Rochas Okorocha’s Government was now haunting the former governor, hence his current manifestation of signs of early insanity.

According to the Government, the blood of the 11yr old boy killed when security agents stormed Ekeukwu market, Owerri on the orders of Okorocha is seeking for vengeance.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hon Declan Emelumba, in a statement said because the boy’s blood had not been appeased,it is now haunting Okorocha which is beginning to manifest in his recent lunatic behaviour

Emelumba noted that the recent behavior of the former governor now borders on early insanity which needs to be checked before it develops to full madness.

“Is it not worrisome that Okorocha has veered from psychotic paranoid to being a clown and now a choir master of an area boys choir? I think those who mean well for him should take a closer look at him”, the commissioner said.

He said apart from the blood of Somtochukwu, the several unresolved assassinations that took place during the eight years of “despotic and nepotistic reign of Okorocha are seeking vengeance”.

Emelumba noted that ever since the police arrested Uche Nwosu in connection with the insecurity in Imo state, Okorocha has been behaving abnormally.

According to him, when he is not howling about persecution by Uzodinma,he is teaching IG and the police how to do their work. This is a sign of an unstable mind”.

He regretted that instead of atoning for all the atrocities he committed against Imo people including land grabbing, mindless looting and corruption, Okorocha was still busy maligning the Uzodinma’s administration.

“The clownish display by Okorocha about a phantom shooting of God is the height of desperation by a man who wants to make his house boy, turned inlaw, to the governor of Imo state. It’s a pity that inspite of his indictment by a judicial Commission of inquiry, Okorocha is still shamelessly insulting the sensibilities of Imo people”, the commissioner averred.

Emelumba said the performance of Uzodinma will determine his re-election and not a cursed song by “a discredited politician suffering from severe hallucination from the ghosts of the victims of his despotic rule