By Favour Goodness

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has faulted talk that the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has nothing more to offer, saying it is untrue, fallacious and smacks of dirty politicking.

This is as he revealed the effort of the regime in tackling insecurity which now has in addition banditry and kidnapping.

This followed a statement by former president Olusegun Obasanjo that President Buhari has done his best to proffer solutions to the security challenges confronting the nation, adding that Nigerians should not expect more from him.

However, Mohammed who spoke at a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, said President Buhari continues to do more in addition to what he has done, under very difficult economic and social conditions, to tackle insecurity in the country.

He said no administration in Nigeria’s recent history has provided the security agencies with the hardware needed to tackle insecurity as that of President Buhari.

The Minister said, “Yes, banditry and kidnapping have added to the state of insecurity, President Buhari has also continued to provide quality leadership in order to ensure that our security agencies decisively tackle the cankerworm of insecurity of any hue.

“No Administration in Nigeria’s recent history has provided the security agencies with the hardware needed to tackle insecurity as that of President Buhari, in addition to raising the morale of our security men and women.

“Only last week, Mr President commissioned an armada of naval boats and ships in the latest effort to enhance our nation’s maritime security. The army, the air force and the police, among others, have also been receiving modern hardware to strengthen their arsenal.

“The Administration has not concentrated on the kinetic measures alone. Non-kinetic measures have also been strengthened. The establishment of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to coordinate all humanitarian affairs in Nigeria is a major effort at tackling poverty and shrinking the pool of those being targeted for recruitment by insurgents and bandits.

“Of course, the Federal Government’s unprecedented and massive investment in infrastructure is also aimed at boosting socio-economic well-being of the nation and further

reducing poverty, which is a major cause of insecurity.

“Despite all this, President Buhari has not relented, constantly presiding over meetings of security chiefs to get an update and also issue necessary directives, and not missing any opportunity to offer succour to his countrymen and women, when necessary.

“The skewed narrative in certain quarters that the President has not shown enough empathy is glib talk. The President has also continued to work with our neighbouring countries and indeed our Western partners to tackle insecurity, especially terrorism. With the entire Sahelian region experiencing a devastating surge in terrorist attacks, more so in the wake of the Libyan crisis, it has become even more imperative for Nigeria to step up regional cooperation to more effectively tackle insecurity – and that is what Mr President has been doing.

“Gentlemen, President Buhari has done so much, under very difficult economic and social conditions, to tackle insecurity in our country. Not only has he done so much. President Buhari continues to do much more to keep Nigerians safe. To say he has nothing more to offer is untrue, fallacious and smacks of dirty politicking. By boosting the number and capacity of our fighting forces, Mr President is putting them in good stead to tackle insecurity not just during the life of his Administration but long after he would have left office.

“President Buhari is leaving a legacy of security, infrastructural development, economic prosperity and social cohesion for Nigeria. This may not seem obvious today, amidst daunting challenges, but posterity will be kind to this President.”