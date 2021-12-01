Advertisement

The Oyo State Government has felicitated three Oyo indigenes, who just graduated from the Senior Executive Course 43, of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru.

This was disclosed by the State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun, who congratulated the new Members of the National Institute on behalf of the State Government.

The three indigenes are, Mrs. Olubunmi Olufunke Oni, mni, sponsored by the Oyo State Govt; Col. Wasiu Bakare, mni sponsored by the Nigerian Army and Dr. Jimoh Olawale Salawudeen, mni. sponsored by the office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

The Commissioner opined that the new graduates would aptly apply their new earned knowledge in sharpening the country at this time.

He described them as new thought leaders in Nigeria, who would promote the Nation’s unity, and build a better future for the Nation.

Speaking after the graduation ceremony, the indigenes thanked Federal and Oyo State Government, who they noted ensured they enjoyed their stay while undergoing the one year course at Kuru.

They promised to be good ambassadors of the State, while they put into practice all they learnt at the institute, for a better nation and a better Oyo State.

Participants are drawn from different sectors on a one year programme to reflect and exchange ideas on the great issues of society, particularly as they relate to Nigeria and Africa.

The institute was established over 40 years ago as a high-level center for reflection, research and learning with the objective of serving as the nation’s foremost policy ‘think-tank.’

It is aimed at developing technocrats of high intellectual capacity, conceptualizing and anchoring the implementation of innovative and dynamic policy initiatives and strategies critical for national development.