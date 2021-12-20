Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Hospital Administrator of St Philomena’s Catholic Hospital and College of Nursing Sciences, Benin City, Rev Fr Michael Oyanoafo, has spoken of the PDP’s Former Vice Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, as one very passionate about building a better society, saying that if given the chance, Obi will surely build a better nation.

Oyanoafo spoke at St Philomena’s Catholic Hospital Complex, Benin City when Obi visited the hospital and presented them a cheque of N2 million to enable them to continue delivering good health care to the society.

The cleric said Obi had remained consistent in his true nature of generosity and kindness. He said Obi had always shown uncommon passion in contributing to a better society even before he assumed office as the Governor of Anambra State, while he was in office and even now that he is not in any public office.

“It is rare in this part of the world to see people walk into a hospital with the sole aim of giving to the hospital and to the poor. We are really amazed by Obi’s kind gesture. It is obvious that when given the opportunity, he would transform our nation for better”, Oyanoafo said.

For his part, Obi stated his resolve to continue contributing to nation building. He explained that he has always prioritized poverty eradication, education and health as avenues of investing in society, because they are the critical areas of national development.

Obi praised the proprietor of the hospital and Catholic Archbishop of Benin Archdiocese, Most Rev Augustine Obiora Akubueze and the hospital’s management, for their service to Nigerian society, through the hospital. He called on the government to support the hospital in rendering their very critical service to society.