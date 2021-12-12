Advertisement

Gunmen have kidnapped a husband and wife in Ugwunagbo Local Government Area of Abia State.

Sources said the couple were owners of a private school in Umuobasi Ukwu, Umugo community.

The incident occurred at about 9:00pm on Saturday.

It was gathered that the kidnappers who operated in a black Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) trailed the couple while they were on their way back home.

They had gone to buy things that the school was to use for its graduation ceremony on Sunday in the same community.

A source said: “They (husband and wife) were on their back after buying things for their school’s end of the year party on Sunday.

“The three-man gang with a Lexus Jeep picked both of them leaving behind their three children wandering and crying.

“The eldest child is about seven years. They slept without their parents and they don’t know when their parents are going to come back.

“As we speak, there are fears in the school at the moment as people are not sure if the graduation ceremony for today will hold.

“How is it going to hold when the school proprietors are not around?”

A security agent in Aba who pleaded anonymity disclosed that they have been on the trail of the hoodlums.

He said the Jeep is suspected to have stolen from the owner or belongs to a kidnapped suspect.

“We learnt that they drove off through Umuozuo community pathway with their victims.

“We are monitoring things and will go after them as soon as there is lead to their whereabouts.”