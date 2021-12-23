Advertisement

From Chuks Collins, Awka

An Nnewi businessman, Chief Ken Maduakor has kicked off the Christmas and New year celebrations for residents of Anambra state on a joyous note, with the doling out of scholarships to fifty (50)students and payment of hospital bills for 15 indigent patients to mark his 50th birthday anniversary.

All the beneficiaries were drawn from Chief Maduakor’s own Ihiala Local Government Area, and his business base of Nnewi North Local Government Area of the State.

The Azia, Ihiala LGA born businessman cleared the medical bills of fifteen indigent patients he ran into at the Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Ihiala and at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH)Nnewi, when he visited them as part of his birthday celebration activities.

Maduakor who also holds the traditional chieftaincy title of Ichie Chukwumeucheya also paid for the Senior School Certificate Examinations (SSCE) of fifty students that were selected from the two Council Areas. He equally paid for their Joint Admission and Matriculation Board(JAMB) examinations.

He doled out fifty thousand Naira to the overall best graduating student in area with a promise of sponsorship of his university education if he excels in his examinations.

The Administrator of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Rev.Fr Jonathan Mmadueke, expressed deep appreciation to the celebrant for marking his birthday with philanthropist gesture of putting smiles on the faces of the poor and needy. He therefore appealed to other affluent persons to emulate Chief Maduakor.

One of the beneficiaries-Afunwa Chinyere thanked the celebrant on behalf others, and admitted that he has made their Christmas season worthwhile.

The overall best student, Obi Samuel said that the intervention of Chief Maduakor would grant his parents who were already finding things difficult, a big relief.

The celebrant, Chief Maduakor at a party organized in his honour by committee of friends said that it gives him special joy to see poor persons smile because of his modest efforts.