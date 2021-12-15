Advertisement

The All Progressives Congress in Cross River State has threatened to relieve 7,000 of Governor Ben Ayade’s appointees of their appointments for failing to register with the party.

The chairman-elect of the party, Alphonsus Eba, made this known at a media briefing in Calabar on Tuesday.

He said the appointees had not registered as members of APC and gave them up till December 31, 2021 to register or be relieved of their appointments on January 1, 2021.

“All the 7,000 appointees yet to register with the APC must be relieved of their appointments,” he said, adding that their positions will be filled by APC members.

He said article 9(5) of the APC constitution bars members from taking appointment with the government of other political parties.

Eba said members of the newly elected state executive had visited aggrieved members of the party.

“We have had interactions with aggrieved members of our party. In the last count, not fewer than 100 distinguished party members, young, old, major, minor have been visited. The belief of every party member is that APC is the party to beat.”

He also said he believes in zoning, saying “zoning is not a problem in the APC. It is that of the PDP,” and decried the politics of bitterness, adding that “it is not the way to go.”