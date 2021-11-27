Advertisement

The Mbaise Policy Roundtable (MPR), a non-governmental organization with offices in Owerri Imo State, Nigeria and New York, USA, resumed strategy discussions with the Heads of Department (HoD) of Agriculture in the three Local Governments (Aboh, Ahiazu and Ezinihitte) in Mbaise regarding their shared grand vision to revitalize and revolutionize Agriculture in Mbaise. Their objectives are to create sustainable jobs, empower the youths and mitigate growing insecurity and drug abuse in their communities.

The meeting which was held at the renowned and prestigious Chris VI hotel, in Mbaise, was convened by the MPR Chief Program Director Dr Jude Iheoma. Others in attendance were Mr. Hillary Okereafor the HOD representing Aboh- Mbaise LGA, Mr. Patrick Iroh, HOD, representing Ahiazu Mbaise LGA, while Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA was represented by its Agriculture HOD, Mr. Gabriel Unanka, Hon Vitta Nwaodu, Mr Chibueze Ihetuge and Hon Uche Chris Agomuo. MPR Chairman Professor Eddie Oparaoji was briefly virtually conferenced into the meeting.

An immediate positive outcome of the meeting was a commitment by both parties to work together to ensure a resounding success for the upcoming MPR Global Summit on January 2, 2022, themed, “AGRICULTURE-A STRATEGIC PATHWAY TO YOUTH EMPOWERMENT AND MITIGATION OF INSECURITY IN RURAL COMMUNITIES- THE CASE OF MBAISE NATION.” They also marshalled out plans to mobilize the youths, agriculture extension workers and interest groups, traditional rulers, President Generals of autonomous communities, religious groups and others to attend this major summit, and be informed of how to rescue their devastated economy, through enhancing knowledge and implementation of modern agriculture techniques.

Prof. Eddie Oparaoji

The importance of this summit can be gleaned from the caliber of the major speakers which include former Governor of Imo State His Excellency Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha, former two-times Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Professor Viola Onwuliri, former Vice Chancellor Nnamdi Azikiwe University Professor Joe Ahaneku, Assistant Commissioner of Police and former Olympics gold medalist Dr Chioma Ajunwa-Opara, President General Ezuruezu Mbaise Barr Cyril Anyanwu, Alaigbo Development Foundation President Professor Uzodinma Nwala and Founder of the CSS Group of Companies Professor John Kennedy Opara

According to reports MPR is partnering with CSS Group of Companies, one of the largest mechanized Agribusiness in Africa, majoring in Agriculture, food processing and packaging, construction, aviation and renewable energy, to revive and surpass all time contributions of Agriculture to the economic development of Mbaise.

Dr Jude Iheoma

The Chairman of MPR Professor Eddie Oparaoji in responding to a question said, “It is our goal to remake Mbaise into the food basket of Imo State, using knowledge of modern Agriculture science, innovations, techniques and business.”

MPR is the premier pre-eminent Mbaise Public Policy and Business Advisory Council in the World, focused entirely on the development of Mbaise and Imo State, through the facilitation of financial and in-kind resources, private investments and private public partnerships.