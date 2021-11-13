Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Federal Government has raised the cost of both single-phase and three-phase electricity metres beginning from November 15, 2021.

It announced this in a circular dated Nov. 11, issued by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission and addressed to managing directors, all electricity distribution companies and all metre asset providers.

The circular, with reference number NERC/REG/MAP/GEN/751/2, was entitled ‘Review of the unit price of end-use meters under the Meter Asset Provider and National Mass Metreing Regulations’.

In the document, the regulator raised the price of a single-phase metre from the current cost of N44,896.17 to a revised price of N58,661.69.

It also increased the price of a three-phase metre from the current cost of N82,855.19 to a revised rate of N109,684.36.