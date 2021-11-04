Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Bauchi State High Court Number 4 Katagum Judicial Division presided over by Justice Aliyu Baba Usman has struck out suit against the Peoples Democratic Party PDP and four others.

The suit number BA/HKDV/17th ,2021 a motion experte was filed by Mustapha Isa Esq counsel to the plaintiff Yahuza Abdullahi against PDP,Uche Secondus, Senator Suleiman Nazif, Mr Yemi Akinwumi and the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC.

When the case was called today the presiding judge said having gone through the process filed by plaintiff, he asked the counsel to address the issue of Jurisdiction considering the fact that some of the defendants are not living within the court jurisdiction.



In his ruling Justice Aliyu said “I considered order 10 rule 4 of the State High Court which says all suits should commence and determine in the Judicial Division in which the defendants reside, or carry out his business, if there are more than one defendants the suit may commence in any one of such Judicial Division.”



He said ” However subject to any order open to the applicants of any parties or an issue motion deem fit to make with or to make convenient arrangement with the trial”.



Justice Aliyu said in view of the above iam left with not withstanding that some of the defendants carried out their businesses while some not in this Division the plaintiff shall file complaints in Abuja, “where all defendants are residing in the light of this I here by struck out this suit: