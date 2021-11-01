Advertisement

Wisdom may have smiled graciously on the First Lady of Bauchi State, Her Excellency Dr Aisha Bala Mohammed [Sarauniyar Bauchi] as she conceived and executed the dream of setting up an Institute of ICT & Entrepreneurship in Nigeria that will attend to the growing need to bridge the gap of ICT & entrepreneurial skills required in today’s economy. A place that will prepare its students for world’s modern economy.

An institute that will provide postgraduate programs, Diploma programs, Vocational programs and Innovation programs.

On Thursday October 28, 2021, the Al-Muhibbah Institute of ICT & Entrepreneurship was given birth and launched in Abuja Federal Capital Territory [FCT] amidst fanfare.

The Al-Muhibbah Institute of ICT & Entrepreneurship is located in the outskirts of Abuja in Kubwa. It presently offers postgraduate programs [ie Master of Business Administration [MBA] in Finance, Management, Marketing and Accounting – and Public Administration [MPA]. Post graduate diploma programs in Public Administration, Finance & Materials Management, Human Resource Management, General Management and Marketing. Diploma programs in Computer Science, Business Administration, Entrepreneurship & Innovation Studies, Marketing, Public Administration, Accounting & Auditing, Bank & Finance and Management. Innovation programs in Computer Software Engineering, Computer Hardware Engineering, Network & System Security and Management in formations. Vocational programs in Computer studies, Fashion & Design, Computer Repairs, Mobile Phone [GSM] Repairs, Solar Technology Installation and Satellite Technology Service.

The grand opening of the Institute was remarkable. It was attended by array of notable personalities. The chairperson of the governing board of Al Muhibbah Institute, Dr Aisha Bala Mohammed and her husband, the Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed were in attendance. The vice chancellor university of Maiduguri and the rector of Kaduna polytechnic were also in attendance. The honorable minister of state – FCT, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu.

The Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed gave the closing remark. He extended gratitude to the groups that assisted in bringing the dream to light. He thanked the philanthropist who donated the building being utilized by the institute.