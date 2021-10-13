Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has intensified battle against miscreants using it’s name to perpetrate crimes, particularly during Monday Sit-At-Home order in the southeast.

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

It would be recalled that group had distanced itself from the sit-at-home order which it initiated over the Federal Government refusal to produce it’s leader, Nnamdi Kanu in court to face charges against him.

But two miscreants in Imo state who cashed in on the order using every Monday to commit various crimes including stealing motorcycles from their owners were apprehended.

In a viral social media video, One of the arrested two, who gave his name as Anayochukwu from Orsu-Ihiteukwa, confessed that they were not sent by anybody of IPOB, but were carrying out the nefarious activity planned by themselves with from men who drive by in Toyota Hilux.

Anayochukwu whose hands were tied behind his back during interrogation in the video while answering questions about who sent them to be confiscating people’s motorcycles, confessed that they planned the crime themselves with some help from persons in a Toyota Hilux, but uses Eastern Security Network (ESN) names to commit the evil act.

The second accomplished with the name, Chidera Ese from Orsu said “we collect the machine from its owner and keep same until owner tell us where he was going.

“This person, Anayochukwu asked me to take the machine and keep it until they tell us where they were going. So I took away the machine from them.”