By Favour Goodness

Police in Anambra state has denied reports circulating on the social media, purportedly to be a confession by a gunman arrested by the police, who was said to have been hired by the candidate of the APC, Senator Andy Uba to destabilize the state.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), Anambra State Command, DCP Aderemi Adeoye who spoke on behalf of CP Echeng Echeng has described the trending news tagged ”MY GANG WAS PAID MILLIONS BY ANDY UBA TO KILL AND MAIM IN ANAMBRA” as strange as far as the Police in the State is concerned

The CP notes that there is no suspect who has made such disclosure in the custody of the police.

He noted that no one is above the law and If any such disclosure was made against anyone, whoever might be indicted in any crime would have been pulled in for questioning.

He therefore urges the general public, particularly, the good people of Anambra State not to panic.

The CP equally implores well meaning individuals especially the members of the fourth estate of the realm to discard sentiment and to assist the Police in the Command by reporting security-related issues in the most professional and objective manner.