Advertisement

… Pledges total commitment to ensuring his victory on Nov. 6

By Favour Goodness

Deputy Governor of Anambra state and latest entrant into the growing fold of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr. Nkem Okeke has described the emergence of Sen. Andy Uba as the party’s gubernatorial candidate as the best thing that ever happened to the state in the last few years.

Advertisement

Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Describing the APC flag bearer as one whose wealth of experience surpassed that of all the other candidates, Dr. Okeke stated that he had implicit confidence in Senator. Uba’s capacity to reintegrate Anambra into the mainstream of national political reckoning.

Okeke spoke last night at a dinner hosted on his behalf at the Asokoro, Abuja residence of Senator Uba following his switch from the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA to the APC.

“All over Anambra, and indeed the South east region, the dominant complaint is the feeling of alienation by our people in the affairs of our country. And when you are so challenged, do you further go into your cocoon, or do you seek accommodation and understanding from your other compatriots?

“For me, the Nigerian project is bigger and desirable than the craving of any individual, or component part of the country. We must all sit as equals, on the table of brotherhood, to negotiate the needs and aspirations of all our people, including the South east,” the deputy governor said.

Seemingly taking a swipe at those who seek to downplay the essence of his defection to the APC, Dr. Okeke pledged to offer “total support” towards the emergence of Senator Uba as Governor-Elect after the November 6, 2021 election.

Some of those who were at the dinner included Chuma Mbonu, board member, Consumer Protection Council of Nigeria, Hon. Vivian Okadigbo, former House of Assembly member, Oyi 1 constituency, Engineer Nkemakonam Ifeanyi, a businessman, Chief Johnbosco Anaedobe, as well as the duo of Dr. Sulaiman Bakari and Hon. Yusuf Ali.