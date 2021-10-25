Advertisement



. .APGA is the bargaining power of Ndigbo – Umeh

By CHUKS EKE

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state has appealed to the electorate in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state to endeavour to give to the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA and its governorship candidate, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo on November 6, as much as double of the 12,000 votes they gave to him (Obiano) during his second tenure governorship re-eelection in 2018.

Addressing the stakeholders and electorate in the council area during APGA’s campaign tour of the area, Obiano who is also the National Leader and Board of Trustees Chairman of APGA, thanked Ndi Idemili North for supporting his administration all these years, even as he recalled that they had given him the 12,000 votes during his re-election and asked them to mobilize more votes for the present APGA candidate.

In his speech, the former National Chairman of APGA, Senator Victor Umeh, pointed out that the election is just around the corner and describing Professor Soludo as the governor’s legacy project to ndi Anambra, even as he declared that with APGA, ndi Igbo have the bargaining power which is why it deserves every support.

Earlier, the Transition Committee Chairman of Idemili North Council Area, Mr. Asha Nnabuife recalled the good work of the governor in the area, including erosion control project at Obosi which saved a lot of buildings from collapsing, road projects, street lighting project, choose your project initiative in different Idemili towns as well as intervention at the Nkpor flyover, assuring that they were prepared and would stand behind Soludo to vote and protect their votes, contrary to the views that votes will be stolen.

Nnabuife disclosed that the people of Idemili North local government area have unanimously thrown their weight behind the APGA candidate during the election, to ensure that Soludo clinched victory

The Director General of APGA Campaign Organization, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu who is also the Secretary to Anambra State Government, SSG, spoke about what he described as the paradox of Idemili North which has the largest number of registered voters in Nigeria with over 200,000 registered voters.

Chukwulobelu lamenting that less than 10 percent of the registered voters actually turn out to vote and canvassed for massive mobilization, just as the member representing Anambra East and West Federal Constituency, Chief Chinedu Obidigwe asked Ndi Idemili North to mobilize 150,000 votes for APGA.

On his part, the APGA Standard Bearer, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo thanked the people of Idemili North for all the support, saying that the position of ndi Igbo will be addressed with APGA platform only if they will support the party and pledged to continue working from where the governor

Flanked by his running mate, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, Soludo revealed that his manifesto is for the youth, women, the poor and vulnerable, adding that they have the capacity to deliver on their manifesto.

The Special Adviser to Governor Obiano on Political Matters, Barrister Ifeatu Obiokoye and the member representing Idemili North at the State House of Assembly, Honourable Ifeanyi Chiekwu assured that Idemili North will deliver more than expected and appreciated the Governor for all he has done for the ndi Anambra.

In attendance at the event were the Member representing Anaocha, Dunukofia and Njikoka Federal Constituency, Honourable Dozie Nwankwo, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Barrister Vera-Queen Okonkwo, among others.