By Favour Goodness

The chairman of the South East Governors Forum and Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, says fear is making the residents of the zone to continue adhering to the sit-at-home order by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra despite suspension.

He said this while fielding reporters after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja.

He said the sit-at-home order was the worst thing to happen to the economy of the zone.

He said the leaders of the zone, in collaboration with Ohanaeze Ndigbo, were working together on the grievances of the youths of the area in order to take it to Buhari.

He told those holding federal positions from the zone to always visit their states and identify with their people in a bid to know the level of marginalization of the area.

The governor commended Buhari on what he described as “megaprojects” in the zone, especially the Second Niger Bridge which he said was becoming a reality.

He said the president was set to commission over 20 projects, comprising roads, medical centers, malls, and bridges among others come November 2021 in Ebonyi.

Umahi said the South East security outfit, Ebubeagu, was quite formidable and doing a great job in synergy with all the security agencies.