By Favour Goodness

The gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) for Anambra state on November 6 poll, Prof. Charles Soludo, Saturday, urged the populace to disgrace him if he wins and fail to deliver on his campaign manifesto.

Soludo, a former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, who stated this at APGA campaign flag off in Awka, while unveiling his manifesto, claimed that he was most qualified based on international and national exposure.

“We don’t make empty promises. We talk what we can do. Whatever I say here I will do. This is my social contract with you. It has four big buckets. It will be uploaded and shared to all. We won’t take Anambra people for granted. We shall take our campaign to your door. We will take the message to all families, villages and all. I am not going to learn in the job. My team are most experienced.

“We have distinguished records in public service, with international and national exposure. It will be jobs, jobs, jobs when I become a governor. At least one thousand youths shall be employed per year. We shall create a digital state where Anambra people could be at home making millions. Our social contract supports green economy for sustainable environment. We will build and consolidate on all the projects done by our Governor, Chief Willie Obiano and other APGA governor. We will partner with all stakeholders. If I don’t do what I promised, hold me on my trousers,” he added.

Also speaking, the APGA National Chairman, Chief Victor Oye, told electorate to vote Soludo, because according to him, he has excellent leadership and academic qualities, which if put into action, would transform Anambra state to Dubai.

Earlier, governor Willie Obiano said a vote for APGA was a vote for prosperity, integrity, accountability and progress, and urged voters not to allow the opportunity elude them.