By Favour Goodness

Armed Security Operatives have taken over parts of Awka, in readiness for the flag off of the governorship campaign of Prof. Chukwuma Soludo today.

Soludo is the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.

The rally which is expected to attract a huge crowd of supporters from all the 179 communities of the state will commence at noon today, at the Dr Alex Ekwueme Square.

TheRazorNews Correspondent who was at the venue early this morning reports that the entire stretch of the square has been fully decorated in APGA colours.

Meanwhile, there is heavy deployment of security on every road leading to the square.

Coming from Okpuno, through the INEC headquarters is manned by heavily armed and masked policemen, just as Aroma Junction, Secretariat road leading to Ekwueme Square have also been taken over by security men.

Some of the masked and heavily armed policemen were also seen taking position after Ekwueme Square, inside the new federal Secretariat, from where they are watching for any threat.

It was not clear why the party deployed heavy security to the venue, but a source said it is just a measure to ensure that the event went well without hitches.

It is expected that there will be heavy traffic on all roads in Awka today, as it has already been noticed that any breach of traffic in one part of Awka, spills to all the other parts.

Motorist who have nothing to do at the areas mentioned above may wish to use other roads to avoid getting stuck.

Meanwhile, Prof. Soludo will use the opportunity of today’s rally to unveil his manifesto to the people. Candidate of Young Progressives Party (YPP), Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah had previously accused Soludo of not having a manifesto.

He also challenged him to a debate on his plan for Anambra people. Today’s even may be an ocassion for Soludo to prove Ubah wrong.