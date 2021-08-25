Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The younger brother to Nnamdi Kanu’s, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Kanunta Kanu, has revealed that some members of the group “honour with their lips and their hearts are far away.”

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Kanu’s sibling made the revelation while calling on supporters of Biafra to halt attacking and threatening Aloy Ejimakor, the special counsel to the IPOB leader, who raised the alarm about death threats to his life.

He cautioned IPOB members against intimidating Ejimakor and other IPOB activists.

“The big picture here is BIAFRA and Mazi NnamdiKanu. Biafran restoration is not a talkshow. Stop threatening men working for Biafra. Some people draw near to IPOB with their mouth; and honor IPOB with their lips.

“But their hearts are far from Biafra. OkikeFreeOurMind,” Kanu wrote on his known Twitter handle on Wednesday.

It would be recalled that Ejimakor raised alarm that he was receiving death threats “from people I’ve been defending for years,” via his twitter account on Monday.

The threat might not be unconnected to the suspension of the Mondays sit-at-home by the leadership of IPOB which isn’t sitting down well with their members in Nigeria.

Some members of IPOB in Nigeria are angry with the counter directive suspending the sit-at-home and are alleging that their leaders including Kanu’s lawyers collected money to suspend the order.

In response to this allegation, Ejimakor tweeted:

“Does it make any sense to say that ‘the Lawyers collected money to suspend the Sit At Home’? Do the Lawyers have such powers?

“Can’t you see that these allegations are aimed at setting the house against itself? Shine your eyes, be smart & separate the apples from the oranges.”

When the allegation turned into threats, Ejimakor clarified further that Kanu, did not pass the sit-at-home order that was started about three weeks ago through him.

He had noted that the message “was already delivered by others days before I visited him on 9th August.”

“I can no longer keep quiet because I’m receiving DEATH THREATS from people I’ve been defending for years. Hear this: Onyendu DID NOT pass the SIT AT HOME message through me.

“The message was already delivered by others days before I visited him on 9th August. Check social media,” Ejimakor had written.