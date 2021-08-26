Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

There is anxiety among members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as Nigeria’s leading opposition party, plunge deeper into a festering crisis.

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

State Governors of the party are meeting in Abuja, to salvage the rancour in the party which was triggered after a High Court in Rivers State , sacked the Party’s National Chairman, Uche Secondus.

This led to claims by two deputy national Chairmen of the party (North and South), that they are next in line to be Chairman of the party.

The implications of a festering crisis in the opposition party, analysts contend, may jeopardize it’s chances to record considerable electoral victory in 2023, in the face of dwindling acceptability of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC.

A Chieftain of the PDP in Imo State, Hon. Ebere Anyanwu, said in Owerri that the crisis rocking the party is nothing new, but should be handled with care and prompt attention by party leaders.

“It is nothing unusual. On the surface, it may have the potency to consume our party, but it will not. It has not even graduated to a crisis, it is mere tussle for relevance by some contending forces ahead of 2023 general elections.

“Nigerians are watching and the PDP cannot afford to disappoint Nigerians who are fed up with the APC and are looking up to us, to deliver them from the years of the locust” Anyanwu said.

On likely Implications of the crisis on Imo PDP, Anyanwu said there is no cause for alarm, as the party in the State is “intact”

“What is going on at the national level of our party does not affect the State chapter. We are united and we remain unshaken in our belief that the PDP in Imo State is the better alternative for Ndi Imo come 2023” he said.