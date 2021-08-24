Advertisement

The global family of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the command and leadership of our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu strongly condemns the incessant killings and unprovoked attacks and abduction of those suspected to be IPOB members and Eastern Security Network, ESN operatives in Ebonyi state by the wicked Nigeria security agents.

This atrocity is be perpetrated with the connivance of the Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi and the infamous EBUBEAGU security outfit. Their intension is to unleash terror on innocent citizens of Ebonyi State, and possibly stop them from supporting the agitation for Biafra restoration.

These agents of oppression supported by Gov. Dave Umahi have continued to kill IPOB members and innocent Biafrans, tagging them ESN operatives. Over 300 members of IPOB are currently languishing in jail and other detention facilities across Ebonyi State, and many have died in the prison.Two days ago three people died in prison because of torture from the security agents. Those who were comfirmed dead inside the Ebonyi prison include (1) Mazi Obinna Iroegbul; (2) Onye Army (3) Sydney and others who were suffering from torture meted out to them by the Dave Umahi backed Nigeria security agencies who derive joy in slaughtering innocent Biafrans. These oppressors must be held accountable because they committed no atrocities by defending their ancestral lands from the Futa Jaleon invaders.

We are therefore, calling on Gov. Dave Umahi’s associates and friends to caution him because we won’t tolerate this barbarity any further? Ebonyi people should call Dave Umahi to order before he turns Ebonyi into another slaughter ground like Imo State.

It is only shameful that while the federal government with the support of Northern governors is busy freeing and rehabilitating captured Fulani terrorists and bandits , some treacherous South East Governors are busy killing their own people who volunteered themselves to protect their homes from invaders who continuously slaughtering our mothers, wives and sisters in the bushes and forests in our territory.

COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB.