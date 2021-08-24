Advertisement

Favour Goodness

Aloy Ejimakor, the special counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has raised alarm that he has been receiving death threats.

Though Ejimakor didn’t disclose the persons responsible for this threat, he said its coming “from people I’ve been defending for years,” which suggests that they might be members of IPOB.

The threat might not be unconnected to the suspension of the Mondays sit-at-home by the leadership of IPOB which isn’t sitting down well with their members in Nigeria.

Some members of IPOB in Nigeria are angry with the counter directive suspending the sit-at-home and are alleging that their leaders including Kanu’s lawyers collected money to suspend the order.

In response to this allegation, Ejimakor tweeted:

“Does it make any sense to say that ‘the Lawyers collected money to suspend the Sit At Home’? Do the Lawyers have such powers?

“Can’t you see that these allegations are aimed at setting the house against itself? Shine your eyes, be smart & separate the apples from the oranges.”

However, it seems that the allegation has turned into threat, thus, the recent clarification aimed at exonerating himself from the release of the directive suspending the order. Ejimakor said “Onyendu did not pass the SIT AT HOME message through me.”

Kanu’s lawyer cried out via his twitter account on Monday, 23rd August, 2021.

“I can no longer keep quiet because I’m receiving DEATH THREATS from people I’ve been defending for years.

“Hear this: Onyendu DID NOT pass the SIT AT HOME message through me. The message was already delivered by others days before I visited him on 9th August. Check social media.”

The sit-at-home was suspended by the head of the Directorate of States, Chika Edoziem who hinted that the new date for the exercise is on days their leader will be appearing in Court.

Despite this suspension order, states in the South Eastern region of Nigeria remains deserted every Monday.