The APC crises started immediately in 2015 when they were to elect the leadership of the National Assembly as against what used to be the tradition of the ruling party and Mr President to have a preferred choices of who became the Senate President and Speaker House of Representatives.

As result for struggle for the control of House leadership the crisis had affected basic tools and ingredients for good governance like the national budget, appointment of key government officers, legislations, policy initiatives and general running of government. That remind history.

Since than the party engulfed from one feud to other all in efforts by segment of stakeholders to takes the control of party structure the crisis has grown to pitiable and dirty politics resulting in booting out two party National Working committee. Former National Chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun some argued that Chief John Odigie-Oyegun responsible for the crisis in the National Assembly for sending a letter directing the Senate President and House Speaker on who to chose as principal officers.

Other stakeholders seeing him as a responsible for the stalemate in their party, which has been crisis ridden at that times. While other segment of party stakeholders to the extend their accused him of highhandedness betrayal fraud and also being a mole in the party.

After lingering crisis the ruling governed APC organized mini National Convention, where former National Working Committee led by Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomole brought in but the honeymooned not last as he “narrowed the party to himself” unlike his processor who not only upstaged the PDP at the presidential race, it also won 19 of the 28 governorship positions in the 2015 general elections.

Before the general elections in 2019 there were series of serious intra – party squabbles. Instead the party to became more stronger the party lost six states to PDP Zamfara, Adamawa, Bauchi, Sokoto, Oyo, and Benue states. APC also disqualified from participating in the election, due to the failure of the party’s leadership to do the needful in line with electoral act of conducting internal primary election to choice its flagbearer in Rivers state. Oshiomole’s led NWC badly managed governorship election victory in Bayelsa state.

The ruling party has been thrown into a serious political turnoil again over who to takes over as Acting National Chairman after the Appeal Court judgement, APC National Working Committee (NWC) led by Adams Oshiomhole. This turmoil paved the way for emergence of APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee

On June 25 in a special NEC meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) appointed Governor Mai Mala Buni as the chairman of the party’s Caretaker Committee. The formations of the CECPC turn out to be good in healing the wounds of party members by repositioning the party and save APC from implosion. Again APC stand two gubernatorial elections in Edo and Ondo states.

CECPC leadership reconciled all the governorship aspirants in Ondo state for the successful re-election of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and recently affirmed by the supreme Court. But in Edo state the caretaker committee failed to reconciled Adams Oshiomole, Godwin Obaseki and other stakeholders the governor defected to PDP won his reelection.

As stabilising caretaker committee, Governor Hon Buni’s met all national leaders and other party stakeholders across the country in order to accommodate all interests. Members expressed hope that peace would be restored to the party after the protracted leadership crisis. CECPC worked yielding positive result by wooing in PDP governors of Ebonyi, Cross River and Zamfars states. Buni’s led committee also wooed Atiku Abubakar Presidential campaign organization, former Ogun state Governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, and and Lt. Gen. Ihejirika have joined APC. Others are two former speakers of House of Representatives – Yakubu Dogara and Dimeji Bankole, Barnabas Gemade former PDP chairman, among others. Recently Governor Mai Mala Buni formally received

member of the party’s Board of Trustees (BOT), Senator Joy Emordi, has defected to the ruling APC all these success stories of caretaker/extra-ordinary convention committee are commendable. There is no doubt the committee has made great achievements and rescued the party from an imminent collapse.

On the recent crisis engulf the party was the Supreme Court judgment on APC’s governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state and his challenger, Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the former’s nomination.

The supreme court judgement were being misinterpreted by elements in the party bent on satisfying their political interests.Some party members have expressed divergent views about the judgment, Mr Festus Keyamo believes that the party needs to be careful not to have a repeat of the Zamfara scenario when the party lost the entire seat it won in the last general elections to the PDP. While the party’s lead counsel, Niyi Akintola (SAN) and Artony General of the federation Abubakar Malami believes that the judgment of the apex court will have no bearing on the party because “it is a minority judgment”

Following the Supreme Court judgement, which have dealt conclusively with legality of the APC Caretaker composition and all its decisions. Is not in conflict with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and is consistent with provisions of the Constitution of the APC. Therefore, Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) have passed a vote of confidence on the APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee led by Governor, Mai Mala Buni

It is an understatement to say, APC caretaker committee had charted a new course with renewed commitment and dedication for the party to be stronger with the emblem of internal democracy and mutual understanding among leaders and other stakeholders. At this moment there is need for stakeholders and members at all levels to remain resolute and continue to support APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee led by Governor Mala Buni.

Dukawa write in from Kano abbahydukawa@gmail.com