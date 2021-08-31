Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

A group, Reliable Voters Forum (RVF), has appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in all the 326 registration centres in Anambra State to enable the commission capture more registrants.

Co-ordinator of Anambra Women Living in Enugu State, Lady Sylvia Okoye, said that the one-week duration given for the exercise would not be enough for those who are living outside the state and planning to relocate or transfer their voter cards from their present locations to the state.

Okoye said the commission should also take into consideration the present security challenges and sit-at-home order that paralyses socio-political and economic activities in Igboland every Monday to extend the exercise by, at least, another one week.

The co-ordinator of the group, who spoke on the occasion of the one-year anniversary of Chinedu Odozor-led RVF in Awka, the state capital, yesterday, urged the new registrants, who have attained 18 years, those who lost their PVCs or those whose PVCs have been defaced or damaged, and those who wish to correct their names, dates of birth, among others, to take advantage of the exercise to enable them elect leader of their choice.

“Women should not lose this golden opportunity God is offering Ndi Anambra State to elect a governor as good as former Governor Peter Obi. Definitely, God will answer our prayers and give Ndi Anambra Ozigbo.

“Everybody should be praying for Ozigbo, especially the women, as “we are prayer warriors in our different homes and definitely God will answer our prayers.”

Also, the Co-ordinator of RVF, Anambra South Senatorial District, Chikaodili Ezeonyebuchi, appreciated the commission for decentralising the CVR exercise to ward level to make it seamless and less tasking. ##