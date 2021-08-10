Advertisement

Press Statement

Following the surrendering of state power to non state actors and terrorist organization called the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) by the Southeast political, religious, traditional and socio-cultural leaders resulting to blatant abuse of the rights of the law abiding citizens and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, a group known as IPOB-Rebranded has called on the Federal Government to declare a State of Emergency and suspension of the Constitution in the Southeast Geopolitical Zone until normalcy is returned.

In a statement released to journalists in Aba, Abia State by the group’s Director of Media and Enlightenment, Mazi Chigozie Igboanugo, the group berated Southeast leaders for their deafening silence on the terrorist activities of their sons and daughters in the region.

The group who accused Southeast leaders of complicity in the illegal activities of IPOB said; “Since leaders at various levels in the region have failed to uphold the Constitution of Nigeria and protect lives and properties which they swore to protect and defend but rather gave their tactical supports to the illegal activities of the terrorist organization so as to use them to force political concessions instead of negotiating for power, we have no option than to call on the Federal Government to declare a State of Emergency and suspension of the Constitution in the region until normalcy is returned.”

Nigeria is a nation built on sacrifices and still requires the sacrifices and efforts of all citizens to make her great.

If we may ask, where were IPOB members when Southeast leaders held strategic positions like Ministers of Finance, Aviation, Health, Foreign Affairs, Power, Commerce and Industry and others like the post of Senate President, Deputy Senate President, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Secretary to the Federal Government, CBN Governor, Chief of Army Staff, Inspector-General of Police among others?

We have observed that IPOB led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was formed in 2012 with minimal activities against the Nigerian State. Infact, in 2012, when GoodLuck Jonathan who was massively supported by Southeast leaders was President, IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was championing the cause of one Nigeria and was leading the fight against Boko Haram from his base in London as can be seen in this video link https://youtu.be/z_-e20VWNKU .

But the moment President Muhammadu Buhari defeated Good Luck Jonathan in 2015, IPOB and it’s leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu embarked on anti-Buhari rhetorics culminating in terrorist activities as can be seen in this link also https://youtu.be/JDx8ywCU1B0 .

Since the hunters have learnt how to shoot without missing, the birds have also learned how to fly without perching.

Therefore, we urge the Federal Government to declare a State of Emergency and suspension of the Constitution in the Southeast region to avoid further destruction of properties, lives and infliction of pains and agony on law abiding citizens of the region.

Signed:

His Youthfulness,

Mazi Chigozie Igboanugo,

Director of Media and Enlightenment,

IPOB-Rebranded