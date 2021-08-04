Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

A member, Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Joy Emordi, on Wednesday defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The senator represented Anambra North Senatorial District after Sen. Emmanuel Anosike election was annulled in 2005.

Advertisement

Chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and Yobe state Governor, Mai Mala Buni, formally received the senator in a brief ceremony in Abuja.

Emordi, said she was convinced that the future of a prosperous and united Nigeria lies in the APC.

She described the APC leadership as sincerely and genuinely committed to a united Nigeria that has plans for the future generation.

The legislator assured the party of her loyalty and her supporters to the party “l assure the party of my loyalty and support and to work for the success of the party.”

Emordi said “the APC led federal government is working for the South East and this is attracting more PDP members into APC.”

The Chairman CECPC Mai Mala Buni, expressed delight with the decision taken by the board member to contribute to the unity of the country.

“There is need for us to join hands for the political stability and national unity of our dear country” he said.

Buni said the coming of Emordi and other prominent politicians from the South East into the APC will promote national unity.

“The South east is a strong political block and very crucial to the unity of the country, this will mo doubt add to national cohesion ” the Chairman added.