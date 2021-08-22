Women were raped and hundreds of livestock rustled in the attack....

Bandits have struck the village of Duba in Batsari council area of Katsina, killing 12 people and injuring many more.

A resident of Batsari who pleaded for anonymity told Daily Trust that the village, which is just a few kilometres from Batsari town, came under heavy bandit attack on Saturday evening.

“The attackers came in their numbers in the evening and committed their atrocities undeterred. As we speak with you, 12 people are confirmed dead and we are still searching the nearby bush for possible additional corpses.

“The attackers are terrorizing this area recently, attacking villages and killing people almost on daily basis and they are doing so without any hindrance,” the source has said.

Police authorities are yet to confirm the incident as at the time of filing this report.