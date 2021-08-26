Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The governorship ambition of Dr. Godwin Maduka, got a boost during the week when over 5000 members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, defected to the Accord Party in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The decampees comprising of 10 ward chairmen, 12 ward women leaders and a huge number of party faithful and stakeholders from the local government collapsed their entire structures in Accord and pledged allegiance to the Maduka gubernatorial ambition.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Hon. Mike-Joe Onwudinjo, who is also the Deputy Director-General of the Dr. Godwin Maduka Campaign Council, stated that politics of greed and selfishness were the reasons for their action.

He explained that they were disenfranchised during the PDP primaries when those he described as “cabals” decided to use the ‘Super Delegates’ list instead of statutory and adhoc delegates lists.

He insisted that the process was a selection instead of an election, stressing that it is high time the people chose who leads them and not just a group of persons dictating the affairs of the state.

Onwudinjo noted that they decamped from the PDP not minding the juicy offers they stand to gain using their positions in the party, to Accord Party in solidarity with their preferred candidate, Maduka.

During the ceremony, the mammoth crowd re-echoed their unflinching support for Okosisi Orumba and reassured him that they would always be with him wherever he might be.

They maintained that the Accord Party flag bearer has proven evidence of being a perfomer, stressing “that is exactly the governor Ndi Anambra deserves at this time.”

Overwhelmed by the show of Love and commitment, Maduka expressed his gratitude and promised not to take their massive support for granted.

He expressed displeasure at the way the PDP primaries were conducted, attributing it as the major reason for his seeking another platform to actualize his governorship ambition.

He encouraged his supporters to remain steadfast as he would leave no stone unturned in securing the seat and building the Anambra of “our dreams.”