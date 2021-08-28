Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has continued to set high standards ahead of the Anambra 2021 governorship election as it inaugurated its Local Government Campaign Council structures across the state.

The exercise, which held simultaneously in all the 21 local government areas of the state, is part of moves by the PDP to galvanise grassroots support for its flag-bearer, Valentine Ozigbo, ahead of the November 6 poll.

In a statement from his campaign office in Udoka Estate, Awka, Ozigbo said that the inauguration of the Local Government Campaign Council would ensure that the party’s overwhelming dominance in the state is converted to victory on election day.

“The PDP has taken several steps to show readiness to ensure that Anambra flourishes again, and the inauguration of our Local Government Campaign Council is another step in that direction,” Ozigbo said.

“Our local government structure will compliment the efforts of the State and National Campaign Councils to guarantee that we deepen the conversation at the local government and ward levels.

“Our chances of victory are bright, especially as the PDP has shown unity of purpose with members fully committed to our Ka Anambra Chawapu project.

“I appreciate our party leaders, stakeholders especially, and members for the enthusiasm and commitment demonstrated so far. This zeal is all the fuel we need to ensure a victorious march to Agu Awka and a prosperous era for Ndi Anambra,” Ozigbo added.

Ozigbo, a multiple award-winning global CEO, is widely considered the favourite to win the November 6 Anambra Guber election.

Ozigbo, who is the immediate past President and Group CEO of Transcorp Plc, in July, unveiled Mrs Azuka Enemo, a seasoned administrator and two-time Commissioner for Local Government Affairs. This decision has been applauded by stakeholders, especially women across the state.

The PDP also upped the ante on Sunday, August 15, 2021, when it inaugurated a high-powered State Governorship Campaign Council led by Senator Uche Ekwunife, the senator representing Anambra Central in the National Assembly